Scotland Street Volume 17, Chapter 21: They Must Be Stopped

Angus glanced at his watch. If the man in the shadows was punctual, then he and Cyril had at least half an hour to kill before their appointed encounter. He did not mind this, though, as he would be able to complete several circuits of the perimeter path before positioning himself near the shrubs from which the man had previously appeared. That would give Cyril the exercise he needed and would, at the same time, allow Angus to survey any comings or goings that could throw a light on the provenance of his secretive interlocutor. And so the two of them set off, Cyril pulling at his leash and panting enthusiastically, having recovered his sense of purpose after his initial suspicious growl.

44 Scotland Street

They had completed a half-circuit of the path when Angus heard a noise behind him. Although he could not be sure, the sound seemed to him to be that of footsteps – of crunching on the rough sand of the path. He slowed his pace: the sound behind him stopped, but then resumed. He was being followed.

His first reaction was to spin round and confront whoever it was who was behind him. Edinburgh was a safe city, and it was unusual for anybody to be robbed or assaulted on the streets. Yet such things did happen, every now and then, and it was just possible that somebody armed with a knife had found his way into the gardens and was preparing now to relieve Angus of his wallet or wristwatch, or both. There were also occasional mindless assaults, not prompted by a desire to steal, but carried out by people who were disturbed, or high on drugs or alcohol. People who fell victim to those simply had the misfortune to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. There was no rhyme nor reason to their victimhood – it was pure bad luck.

Suddenly the memory of Bible John came into his mind. He had recently watched a television programme about a series of murders carried out in Glasgow years earlier that had never been satisfactorily solved, even though there were credible theories as to the perpetrator. They had taken place in the Gorbals, a working-class district of Glasgow, in the shadow of the decaying tenements of the time, and had resulted in the largest manhunt in Scotland since the pursuit of Bonnie Prince Charlie.

Angus thought of them now – of the meeting that the first victim had in the Barrowlands Ballroom, where she and her sister had danced with a couple of men they had met there. One of them was a cut above the average man who frequented the public dance halls – he was neatly turned out and quoted the Bible in his conversation. He was also a murderer, and he left one of the sisters dead on the green – the common garden – behind a tenement.

They never found Bible John – even after he had struck again. What if somebody just like him were on the loose in Edinburgh? Why would such a man not find the Drummond Place Gardens at night just the sort of place to pursue his twisted agenda? Angus slowed down again. He felt his spine tingle. Slowly he turned round.

Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna was only a few steps behind him, her hands tucked into the sleeves of her voluminous blue-and-white habit. She looked at Angus, and smiled.

“I hope I didn’t frighten you,” she said.

Angus felt his heart hammer within his chest. “You did give me a bit of a scare,” he said. “I wasn’t expecting anybody to be walking behind me.”

Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna was not one to miss the opportunity to come up with an aphorism. “None of us,” she pronounced, “expects the things that we do not expect.”

Angus considered this. What the nun had said was obviously true, but so trite, he felt, as not to require to be said at all. One part of him wanted to remonstrate with her – to point out that if one was just going to give voice to the blindingly obvious, then why should one bother to say anything at all? Yet to say that, even though it may be justified, would be cruel. Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna meant well, and presumably imagined that others appreciated her observations. That might indeed be the case. There were plenty of people who seemed to like statements of the obvious, and who were comforted by bland sentiments of this sort. To criticise that sort of thing was unkind, Angus thought, and so he said nothing, but nodded in agreement.

Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna took a step forward and spoke to Angus in lowered tones.

“Have you read Calvino?” she asked.

Angus had not expected this. He had read Calvino, as it happened, and so he answered, in a rather surprised way, “I have, actually. I’ve read The Baron in the Trees and If on a Winter’s Night a Traveller.”

Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna clapped her hands together. “I am re-reading Il barone rampante at the moment,” she said. “It’s so entrancing.”

Angus stared at her. At times it was hard to keep up with the unusual nun’s train of thought. “Why did you mention it?” he asked.

She pointed to the trees about them. “The trees,” she said. “I think of poor Cosimo going off to live the rest of his life in the trees. I was wondering what it might be like to live in these Drummond Place trees.”

Angus did not know how to answer this. He felt a sudden surge of irritation. Really, Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna was the end – the complete end! What was she doing in the gardens at this hour of night, creeping up behind people and talking about Italo Calvino?

But it was at this point that they heard movement in a rhododendron bush next to which they were standing.

“You don’t need to see me,” said a voice from within. “But listen carefully.”

Angus and Sister Maria-Fiore dei Fiori di Montagna stood stock still. Neither took a breath.

“The Scottish Government is planning something completely unacceptable,” said the voice. “I’m telling you because I want it to be widely known. I am a senior civil servant, and I am not meant to speak about any of this, but I believe in transparency, you see. I believe that people should know what governments are doing. I believe in that.”

They waited.

“They have set up a working group,” the voice said, “to amalgamate Edinburgh and Glasgow. That is what they intend to do.”

Angus gasped.

“They have to be stopped,” said the voice. “What they plan to do is beyond belief.”

Angus found his voice. “Madness,” he said.

“I agree,” said the voice. “And now, I must go.”