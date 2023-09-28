Scotland Street Volume 17, Chapter 19: The Rhododendron Man

‘Yes,” said Domenica, putting Icelandic linguistics out of her mind for the moment. “What are you going to do, Angus? That man in the gardens said he’d be back in a week, and that’s today, isn’t it?”

Angus nodded. “It is. I assume he meant ten o’clock tonight. That’s when we met before. It’ll be getting dark then.”

“And I think he needs darkness,” remarked Domenica. “The original Deep Throat did, didn’t he? He skulked in the shadows of an underground car park.”

Angus shivered. There was something about this that made him feel distinctly uncomfortable. There was the cloak-and-dagger aspect of it, of course – what sort of person thinks it necessary to hide in a rhododendron bush, of all places? And then there was the issue of mistaken identity. The Rhododendron Man, as he now thought of him, was labouring under a fundamental misapprehension. He believed that he was talking to Magnus Linklater, the well-known journalist, who had, in fact, once lived in Drummond Place and who would, in the past, have been one of those who strolled in the gardens. Presumably he had singled out Magnus as a suitable recipient of some confidence or other. It was not uncommon for people who wanted to get things into the press to pass information to a journalist informally, and sometimes even clandestinely – a tip-off, as such approaches were called. Journalistic ethics would prevent the revealing of sources in such a case – an important protection for the whistle-blower. But was it necessary to hide in rhododendrons to do that? Was that not just a bit too theatrical?

But more than that, there was the question of mistaken identity. If strangers mistook you for somebody else, then surely you had a moral duty to let them know that you were not the person they took you to be. That was basic good manners, after all. And it was not difficult: all you had to say was I think you’re mistaking me for somebody else. That sort of thing happened all the time, and the only thing to do was to avoid further embarrassment by correcting the mistake. A failure to do that amounted to deliberate and culpable deception – it was as simple as that.

So Angus said, “I suppose I should tell him.”

Domenica was silent.

“I’ll go this evening,” Angus continued. “I’ll take Cyril. And when he appears, I’ll say, Look, I’m not Magnus Linklater – I’m Angus Lordie. That’s what I’ll say.”

Domenica looked out of the window. “A pity,” she said.

Angus frowned. “A pity? Why?”

Domenica shrugged. “It’s rather intriguing. I’d love to know what he has to tell you.”

Angus hesitated. “Why?” he asked.

“Well,” explained Domenica, “don’t you sometimes get the impression that our lives lack drama? Intriguing things happen to other people, but not, it seems, to us.”

Angus thought about this. “I think my life is eventful enough,” he said. “I’m not sure that I want to spice it up.”

Domenica smiled. “Do you really think it’s eventful? When did anything dramatic happen in our existence, Angus?”

Angus was about to answer, but he stopped. His life had its saliences, he felt, but what exactly were they? Now that Domenica had asked the question, he found the answer dispiriting.

“Maybe not a great deal happens here,” he said. “But do we mind?”

“Oh, I don’t mind,” said Domenica, “but I just wonder whether we’re missing out. That’s all.”

Angus closed his eyes. Life was slipping through his fingers – there was no doubt about that. What did Auden say? In headaches and in worry, vaguely life leaks away … That was so true, and yes, Domenica was right: nothing really exciting happened to either of them. Now he opened his eyes, turned to her and said, “Should I just hear what he has to say? Should I hear him out, and then tell him that he’s got the wrong person?”

Domenica nodded. “You could do that,” she said. “And as long as you tell him, you won’t have done anything wrong.”

Angus was not so sure. It seemed to him that he would have obtained information – whatever it proved to be about – under false pretences. But then, on the other hand, he had not pretended anything to anybody. All he had done was to go for a walk in the Drummond Place Gardens. And if you did that and somebody happened to emerge from the rhododendron bushes to impart some confidence, then that wouldn’t be the result of anything you did. You might as well blame somebody for listening to the birds singing in the trees.

A moral philosopher, of course, could have disposed of that argument. There was indeed a moral distinction between action and inaction, but it was rarely as stark as people might believe it to be, and nor did it exculpate as readily as one might imagine. But Angus was not in a mood to entertain these complexities, and Domenica’s description of his life as uneventful had seemed to him to be a sort of reproach.

Now he made up his mind. “I’ll go,” he said. “I’ll go and find out what this man wants to tell me.”

Domenica looked pleased. “I must say, I think that’s a good idea. It’ll probably be some ridiculous piece of nonsense, and we’ll all have a good laugh.”

“On the other hand,” Angus cautioned, “it could be something really serious.”

Domenica might have admitted that it could, but now that Angus had made his decision, she did not want him to change his mind.

He read quietly until the time came to fetch Cyril’s lead and leave the flat. He had been immersed in a book about espionage, and it occurred to him it was perfectly possible that the man in the rhododendrons was somehow involved in the murky world of spies. There were spies in Scotland – there had to be – as Scotland occupied a strategically significant position in the North Atlantic, with hostile submarines always prowling around her shores. Could this man have something to do with all that – an agent who needed to … come in from the cold? No, that was a bit of romantic nonsense. This would never be anything as colourful as that. At the most, this might be about some issue pertaining to the Gardens Committee, or the local community council. It would be a damp squib, a storm in a teacup … there was language enough available to express utter insignificance, and as Angus made his way downstairs, with Cyril panting at the end of his lead, he tried to think of just the right metaphor to describe what was about to happen.