The research carried out by YouGov for Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) was conducted in April 2021 using a representative sample of the Scottish population aged 18 or over with a sample size of 1,029 respondents.

It showed that the most common complaints included lost parcels (21 per cent), items being delayed (17 per cent), items delivered to the wrong place (13 per cent) or receiving cards to say the item could not be delivered when someone was at home at the time (12 per cent).

The survey also found that 34 per cent of people who had experienced a problem reported it or complained to the delivery company.

Of those who did complain, 61 per cent were dissatisfied with the response, with only 21 per cent satisfied.

The research comes as Ofcom is proposing new guidelines for how parcel operators should handle complaints after their own UK-wide research also demonstrated continuing issues with parcel deliveries.

Gillian Fyfe , CAS Strong Communities spokesperson said: “This research shines a spotlight on an industry that is clearly not doing its job. Parcel delivery companies need to see this as a red letter day for them to get their act together.

“It’s a basic principle of consumerism that people should be able to complain about poor service. Complaints lead to redress and also drive improvements in the service, so when complaints are not happening, poor service can become the norm.

“Our research identifies some of the barriers that stop people complaining. These include a lack of confidence that the complaint will be taken seriously, and a lack of clarity about how to complain.

“We welcome Ofcom’s proposed new guidelines for how parcel companies handle complaints. We will continue to share our views with Government and industry regulators to ensure the voice of Scottish consumers are represented in any changes to regulation. We are calling for clearer complaints processes, allowing people to hold companies accountable for failures. We also want to see parcel companies giving people both digital and non-digital options to contact them about any issues.

“With more and more people shopping online, consumers in Scotland are entitled to a delivery service that is efficient, effective and responsive.”

