The change is sure to have you scrambling to claim that free cheeseburger 🍔

McDonald’s is shaking up its popular MyMcDonald’s Rewards scheme, and some customers may need to act fast to avoid losing points they’ve been saving for freebies.

From December 30, 2025, all points will expire six months after they’re earned, instead of the current 12-month window.

That means any points earned before June 30, 2025 will automatically vanish on January 1, 2026 if they aren’t redeemed in time. Customers have been urged to check their balances and use their points before the deadline.

The update is part of a wider “refresh” of the rewards programme, and McDonald’s says it’s introducing new fan favourites to the redemption menu to offset the hit, including classics like the Cheeseburger and the Sausage & Egg McMuffin.

And for the first time, customers will soon also be able to access partner rewards through the app.

How MyMcDonald’s Rewards works

Launched in 2022, MyMcDonald’s Rewards lets customers collect points on menu purchases made via the app or in-store and drive-thrus.

Points are earned at a rate of 100 points per £1 spent, with bonus offers available to top up balances. For example, certain items like the Mayo Chicken or Filet-O-Fish occasionally come with extra points.

Once points reach a certain redemption threshold, they can be exchanged for free items like a hot drink or small fries.

The scheme is designed to reward loyal customers with regular freebies while encouraging more frequent app use.

What do McDonald’s customers need to do?

For customers who have been hoarding points for bigger rewards, the upcoming six-month expiry is a wake-up call.

Redeeming points sooner rather than later is now essential, and keeping an eye on bonus offers will help maximise value before the change takes effect.

With this update, McDonald’s is clearly trying to keep the programme fresh and engaging.

But for loyal users, it also serves as a reminder: don’t let your hard-earned points go to waste.

