Lloyds Pharmacy has announced that it will be vacating The Kirkcaldy Centre – better known as The Postings - this summer and moving to new premises on the High Street.

The move came just hours after Farmfoods also announced the closure of its shop on June 28.

The chemist hopes to be in its new outlet by the end of September, but in the meantime it will based in a portable unit within the service yard of The Kirkcaldy Centre from early next month.

Farmfoods and Lloyds Pharmacy have been two mainstays of the centre for many years – and are the last businesses standing in the once thriving centre.

The frozen food firm put notices in its window to direct customers to its Glenrothes and Leven shops.

A spokesman for Lloyds Pharmacy said: “We can confirm that we will be vacating The Postings this summer and relocating to a new unit on the High Street.

"We hope to be trading here by the end of September but will be temporarily located in a portable unit within the service yard of the current shopping centre from July 5.

"We will be doing everything we can to mitigate the impact on patients, but currently don’t foresee any interruptions to our services during this transition period.”

The shop closures are a blow for the centre which was infamously put up for auction with a £1 price tag after its previous owners, Columbia Threadneedle, decided to sell.

That move attracted nationwide media coverage, shining a spotlight on a development which first opened in 1981.

In its heyday, The Postings boasted a huge range of businesses including a tourist information centre, Wm Low supermarket, a busy cafe, record shop, travel agent, and fishmonger, with the market stall area, known as Knightsbridge, occupied by many small businesses.

Its decline was accelerated by the 2015 closure of Tesco.

The centre was bought at auction in February 2019 by Wakefield based businessman Tahir Ali for around £310,000.

He changed its name to the Kirkcaldy Centre.

