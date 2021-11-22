Is Santander online banking down, and why is the Santander app not working?

As one of the largest UK banks, with 14 million active customers, Santander has a lot of people relying on them for mobile and online banking.

Today, the banking app for Santander started to cause problems for hundreds of UK customers in the early hours of the morning and continuing into the day.

This is prime time for checking in on finances and getting set up for the week, causing angry customers to take to Twitter to complain about the outage.

Here’s all you need to know about the Santander problems so far, and why the app seemed to break down in the first place.

Is the Santander app down?

As of 8am on Monday November 22nd, over 1,000 people had reported issues with the Santander app and mobile banking on Downdetector.

The problems first seemed to begin at 5.30am on the same day.

Of this number, 54% of people were having issues with mobile banking, 23% with online banking, and 22% with mobile login.

Downdetector also shows that Santander last had ages just a week or so ago, on November 15th, November 12th, and November 7th.

Why is the Santander app not working?

At the moment, the main issues for many customers seems to be not being able to log in at all to the Santander app, or the app crashing while users were attempting to use it.

Santander acknowledged the issues at 7.22am in a tweet.

“We’re aware that some customers are experiencing issues accessing mobile and online banking and making card payments,” the bank wrote. “We’re sorry for the inconvenience and working hard to fix the issue as soon as possible. Please check our service status page for updates.”

At the moment, Santander has given no further indication of what is causing the problem, stating only that “a technical problems is affecting our Online and Mobile Banking services”.

Apparently, “teams are working hard to fix the problem”, but no time has yet been given as to when we can expect to see it resolved.