In pictures: Scotland’s 10 most expensive streets revealed (and seven are in Edinburgh)

There are 136 streets in Scotland where the average home is valued at more than £1million, analysis has found.

There are 136 streets in Scotland where the average property is valued at over £1million – and seven of the ten most expensive roads are in Edinburgh.

By Gary Flockhart
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 1:55 pm
Updated Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 2:20 pm

That’s according to the results of a new study by property portal Zoopla, which shows there are nearly 1,800 streets across Britain in the million-plus bracket, compared with a year ago.

Topping the list of the ten most expensive streets in Scotland is Edinburgh’s Whitehouse Terrace, where the average home would set you back £3,498,313.

1. Whitehouse Terrace, Edinburgh

Whitehouse Terrace is at the top of the Scots property rich list. The plush street is based in the EH9 postcode, and has an average house price of over £3.4million. Photo: Google Street View

2. Caledonian Crescent, Auchterarder

Caledonian Crescent in Auchterarder is Scotland's second most expensive street, which an average house price of £1,782,527.

3. Succoth Place, Edinburgh

Edinburgh's Succoth Place has an average house price of £1,712,549. The postcode is within the Corstorphine/Murrayfield ward/electoral division.

4. Balmoral Court, Auchterarder

Coming in at number four on the list of Scotland's most expensive streets is Balmoral Court in Auchterarder. Those looking to buy a property here should be prepared to meet an average house price of £1,696,003.

