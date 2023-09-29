Scotland Street Volume 17, Chapter 20: Eheu Fugaces

Cyril required no encouragement. If the canonical hours divide our human day precisely – matins, prime, terce, etc. – then the canine day has its own divisions, less inflexible, perhaps, but quite as important for dogs and their owners: food, walk, food, squirrels … The last ritual of the day for Cyril was this evening outing with Angus, after which he would sleep contentedly in the kitchen until disturbed by Domenica when she made the morning tea. On this final walk of the day, not much would happen, as the squirrels who inhabited the gardens tended to be asleep in their dreys, and there was rarely any sign of the cats who were such a constant affront during the day. There were foxes, of course – one in particular, a scourie-looking vixen that padded down from the Queen Street Gardens – but she and Cyril paid little attention to one another. If anything, Cyril felt a vague sympathy for foxes: he acknowledged them as poor relatives, not as well-placed as he and his fellow dogs were in their social contract with humans. Foxes skulked; foxes lurked almost apologetically; foxes nipped at the heels of life; there was little to admire, Cyril thought, in the bearing of a fox.

44 Scotland Street

Angus had a key to the gate of the Drummond Place Gardens. The possession of a key to one of the gardens was a highly-prized privilege in the New Town. While Edinburgh had generous swathes of public park, the formal gardens within the Georgian town were communally owned by the proprietors of the flats and houses surrounding them. The gardens were circumscribed by railings and access was through locked gates, keys being given to those who paid their dues to the local residents’ committees. It was these committees that arranged the maintenance of the gardens and, importantly, made the rules that governed the use of the gardens.

Entitlement to a key was a legal matter, dictated in the wording of documents of title. Broadly speaking, it depended on proximity. On these grounds, those who lived in the further reaches of Scotland Street would have no claim to the use of the Drummond Place Gardens, even if Scotland Street was a contiguous street. Similarly, the residents of Cumberland Street, the beginning of which was only a few yards away, could only gaze longingly over the railings at the bucolic delights on the other side. These people were keyless, and could only imagine what it might be like to be able to stroll on the well-kept paths, tantalisingly just out of their reach.

There were those who considered such a system unconscionable. Nature was to be shared, not denied to others, and these critics believed that the New Town gardens should be opened to the broader community rather than remain private preserves. Such sentiments are attractive in their communitarianism, and their generosity, but the defenders of current arrangements had their response ready: the gardens were already communal – it’s just that they were communal in a very local way.

That was a broader and more remote issue: what was immediate and troublesome were specific claims of entitlement from those just outside the existing boundaries. If a flat had windows overlooking Drummond Place, even with no door onto the Place, then would its owner or tenant be entitled to a key to the gardens? Every rule of entitlement has its hard cases – those who fall just outside existing boundaries but who seem to be almost indistinguishable from those within. Angus and Domenica were a marginal case, but their flat had in the past been allocated a key, and this historical entitlement had been left undisturbed.

As he approached the gardens that night, Angus wondered whether the Rhododendron Man was entitled to be in the gardens at all. If he was, then he must be a local resident, and if he was a local resident, then why did he feel it necessary to hide in the bushes? If he showed his face at all – even if partly obscured by foliage – then he would be recognisable as a local and any attempt at anonymity would be futile. If, on the other hand, he was an interloper – somebody from elsewhere altogether – then the question arose as to how he got in. The railings were high enough to deter most and would require a stepladder to surmount. It would be possible, though, to reverse a vehicle – a van, perhaps – close enough to the railings, and then jump from the roof of the van into the gardens on the other side. That would be quite a jump, though, and Angus thought it unlikely.

Did he have a stolen key? That was possible, Angus supposed. There had been talk of illegal keys – copied from legitimate ones and shamelessly circulated amongst those whose application for access had been turned down. Indeed, there had been a case not all that long ago where a member of the Gardens Committee had observed a person, known to live in Heriot Row, blatantly letting himself into the gardens with a key that he could not have been entitled to possess. This had led to a challenge that had quickly deteriorated into a slanging match, with the intruder making offensive remarks about property prices being higher in Heriot Row than in Drummond Place, and suggesting that people in Drummond Place should consider themselves fortunate to be visited by people from Heriot Row, who had access, anyway, to the Queen Street Gardens, which were more extensive and in which this sort of rude interrogation was unlikely to occur.

Angus slipped his key into the gate, and it was at this point he noticed something. The gate had been wedged open – a small twig had been lodged in the locking mechanism. This meant he found that his key was unnecessary. The conclusion he reached was a disturbing one: the Rhododendron Man had a collaborator on the inside – somebody with a key.

He looked about him. Cyril, at the end of his leash, uttered a low growl. Something was amiss, and Angus felt fear brush against him – a soft touch, but still unmistakably one of fear. It was ridiculous, he thought. Meeting a stranger at night in Drummond Place Gardens was something that an established portrait painter did not do; not a former member of the Scottish Arts Club committee, and … He stopped himself. Was that how he saw himself? Was that what he had become? Where was the bohemian artist, the natty dancer at the art college dances, the regular at Milnes Bar? Where had all that gone? The answer came to him immediately. The same place that the youth of all of us goes.