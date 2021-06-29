Binance: Has Binance been banned by the FCA? Are withdrawals suspended? How will UK customers be affected? (Image: Ina Fassbender/Getty)

The move comes as countries around the world have become increasingly sceptical of crypto’s rapid rise and centrality to emerging avenues for money laundering and organised crime.

Last week (June 21) saw the Chinese Government declare that it would be clamping down on the considerable amount of cryptocurrency mining taking place in the country, with the impact of the announcement seeing Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ethereum prices tumbling.

Bitcoin prices even dipped below the much-feared $30,000 threshold which many commentators claimed could result in mass selling off of the cryptocurrency and even greater volatility.

South Korea, another crypto hotspot, likewise seized the crypto assets of around 12,000 citizens accused of tax evasion which totalled over $47 million and the Metropolitan Police made the UK’s largest cryptocurrency seizure yet in a crackdown on laundering – seizing an estimated £114 million worth of cryptocurrency.

Here’s everything you need to know about what the move against Binance means.

What is Binance?

Binance is a cryptocurrency exchange platform which is used worldwide by people looking to trade cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more, with its website offering a centralised platform through which to participate in decentralised monetary exchange by buying, selling or getting loans secured by cryptoassets.

Based primarily in the Cayman Islands, Binance Group has an assortment of entities worldwide which include London-based Binance Markets Limited.

The company recently posted a Letter of Commendation sent by the UK South East Regional Organised Crime Unit which thanked the platform for “[their] cooperation in assisting our investigations relating to the Supply of Class A Controlled Drugs via the Dark Web” and added “we look forward to cooperating with Binance in future”.

Why has Binance been banned?

The FCA said in their statement that Binance Markets Limited, a subsidiary of the larger Binance Group corporation, "is not permitted to undertake any regulated activity in the UK” and under FCA requirements cannot attempt to do so “without the prior written consent of the FCA”.

They added: “No other entity in the Binance Group holds any form of UK authorisation, registration or licence to conduct regulated activity in the UK.

“The Binance Group appear to be offering UK customers a range of products and services via a website, Binance.com.”

Describing itself as ‘the world's largest crypto exchange’, Binance and similar exchanges must be registered with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in order to operate fully in the UK – with this decision coming after plans for a new regulated ‘Binance UK’ affiliate company and crypto exchange based in the UK failed to materialise.

The FCA went on to warn British customers and consumers over investing in cryptocurrency or cryptoassets which are not regulated by traditional state or monetary authorities and operate on a decentralised basis.

“Most firms advertising and selling investments in cryptoassets are not authorised by the FCA.

"This means that if you invest in certain cryptoassets you will not have access to the Financial Ombudsman Service or the Financial Services Compensation Scheme if things go wrong.”

In response, Binance tweeted that the FCA’s notice “has no direct impact on the services” it provides on its exchange platform.

"BML is a separate legal entity and does not offer any products or services via the http://Binance.com website.

"The Binance Group acquired BML May 2020 and has not yet launched its UK business or used its FCA regulatory permissions."

What does this mean for Binance’s UK customers?

UK customers using Binance services will still be able to use the platform, but the FCA’s warning urges consumers to take care and be aware of the greater risks when investing in cryptocurrency.

The FCA does, however, have a deadline of March 31 2022 which crypto asset businesses must meet and register by in order to continue trading in the UK.

Key to FCA concerns around cryptocurrency operations is the rise of scams taking place through social media platforms, where users are often approached out of the blue for investment opportunities in coins like Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ethereum.

According to the FCA, those using such platforms and trading in crypto “should do further research on the product you are considering and the firm you are considering investing with.”

Have withdrawals been suspended?

Last night (June 28), UK-based users began reporting that after the confusion surrounding Binance’s future in the UK, they were unable to make Faster Payment withdrawals from their accounts on Binance’s website, Binance.com.

It seems that the payment channel and network allowing UK users to make fast withdrawals from their accounts in GBP sterling had been put ‘under maintenance’ yesterday evening.

The suspension has continued today (June 29), with UK users unable to make faster payment withdrawals or payment to card accounts.

The decision has left many users frustrated and sceptical as to the timing of this maintenance, after the Binance stressed that the FCA’s warning would not have an impact on their services or UK users.

