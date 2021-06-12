Aer Lingus has announced that a number of regional flights have been cancelled after operator Stobart Air ended its contract with the Irish airline. (Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire)

Stobart Air the flight operator for Aer Lingus’ regional flights from Dublin and Belfast City airports to locations across the UK, has announced that it has appointed a liquidator after the pandemic saw the travel industry grind to a halt over the past year.

Among the 12 routes cancelled are three of Aer Lingus’ regional routes to Scottish airports in Glasgow and Edinburgh from Dublin and Belfast City airports.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite reports of cancelled flights on these routes, the Aer Lingus website is still displaying flights available on these routes and bookings remain open.

The news of Stobart Air’s liquidation comes less than a month after the operator announced it would be running a new regional route for Aer Lingus from Belfast City airport to Glasgow, with flights set to begin on July 1.

Stobart Air’s staff of over 400 people are expected to be impacted by the news, with many more customers likely to be stranded following last minute flight cancellations.

A spokesperson for Aer Lingus said: “Late on the evening of 11th June, Stobart Air notified Aer Lingus that it was terminating its Franchise Agreement with Aer Lingus with immediate effect.

"As a result, all Aer Lingus Regional flights operated by Stobart Air are cancelled.

"Stobart Air referred to the continuing impact of the pandemic which has resulted in almost no flying since March 2020.

"Stobart Air has ceased trading and is now in the process of appointing a liquidator.”

They added: "Aer Lingus apologises to customers for the inconvenience caused by the cancellation at such short notice of all flights operated by Stobart Air.

“Aer Lingus is now communicating to customers to advise them of their options for refund or re-booking.”

The operator is requesting that customers who had booked onto the now cancelled Aer Lingus flights operated by Stobart Air do not come to the airport and check the Aer Lingus website for information on rebooking or refund options.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.