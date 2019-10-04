Construction services expert joins board of Edinburgh's Reactec

An Edinburgh-based firm that provides monitors and devices to help prevent hand arm vibration (HAV) has unveiled a key boardroom hire.

Construction services expert Fiona Perrin has joined the board of Reactec as a non-executive director.

Fiona Perrin becomes a non-executive director at Reactec.

She has a 30-year executive career in sales, marketing and general management, heading up businesses in the construction and services sectors including at the likes of HSS Hire Group and Rentokil Initial, before becoming a private company and PLC board director.

Perrin is currently chair of Independent Builders Merchants Group and non-executive director at Coastline Housing, complementing her expertise for Reactec.

Launched in 2016, Reactec’s HAVwear is a wrist-worn device that monitors in real time an individual’s exposure to vibration when using power tools.

Roger Adcock, chairman at Reactec, said: “We are thrilled to have Fiona join our board. She brings with her strong commercial and leadership expertise. Fiona’s experience will be invaluable as Reactec seek to develop their messaging to be effective in encouraging and enabling employers to reduce the risk of their employee’s exposure to HAV.”

Life changing

Perrin added: “I am proud to join the board of Reactec. Through my work in a number of sectors, it is clear that industry is just not doing enough to minimise the likelihood of employees developing this irreversible life changing disease.

“I am looking forward to doing what I can to raise the profile of this issue with the board of Reactec.”

Hand arm vibration syndrome – also known as vibration white finger – is the highest reported industrial disease in the UK. Some 300,000 people suffer from the condition.

