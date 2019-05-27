Connect Appointments grows Grangemouth base

Recruitment agency Connect Appointments is expanding its operation in Grangemouth after hailing a “particularly successful” year.

The firm has roots dating back to the 1960s and operates offices throughout Scotland and the north-east of England. It opened its Grangemouth base at Northern Trust’s Earls Court office development in 2018.

The firm provides recruitment opportunities in a range of industries, from production and manufacturing to driving and engineering.

Connect Appointments’ director, Denise Connelly, said the business was expanding and adding additional expertise on the back of continued growth.

“We’re really excited about the expansion of our Grangemouth office,” she said, “and can’t wait to see what the branch will achieve next. The expansion is a testament to our fantastic clients and candidates, and our consultants.”

The Earls Court development offers a range of office suites from just under 400 square feet up to more than 5,000 sq ft. It forms part of the well-established Earls Gate Business Park.

Work on Northern Trust’s new £3 million development at Grangemouth is nearing completion with the new phase comprising more than 25,500 sq ft.

Barons Court covers some 18,000 sq ft of industrial and workshop accommodation, alongside a further 7,350 sq ft of pavilion style offices at Earls Court. The commercial and industrial portfolio is managed by Whittle Jones.

Jonathan Houghton, property portfolio manager at Northern Trust, said: “We are pleased that we have been able to work with Connect Appointments in providing the space for their expansion plans. This expansion also demonstrates the quality of the space at the property and affirms our decision to build out the final office building to complete this development.”