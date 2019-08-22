Concern over phone box cuts where there is no guarantee of a mobile signal

BT should not axe phone boxes in areas where there is no guarantee of a good mobile signal according to South Scotland MSP Colin Smyth.

Mr Smyth was commenting as it was revealed BT plan to axe a further 650 phone boxes across Scotland – around 20 per cent of the national total.

The latest cuts would leave about 2600 phone boxes – a reduction of more than 60 per cent since 2003.

The planned cuts include over 200 in the south of Scotland: 37 in Dumfries and Galloway, 13 in East Ayrshire, 32 in East Lothian, 12 in Midlothian, 95 in the Scottish Borders and nine in South Ayrshire.

Mr Smyth said: “Public phone boxes are still very important to many communities across the South of Scotland, especially in rural areas.

“These cuts are yet another depressing erosion of services in rural communities to add to the loss of Post Offices, banks and cash machines.

“It’s fine for BT to say that most people now have mobile phones but that isn’t the case for everyone and coverage isn’t always great.

“BT should at least give a clear guarantee that no phone box will be removed in an area where there is not good mobile phone coverage from several providers in that area.

“Ideally they should reconsider these cuts or local councils should ensure they object to any that will impact adversely on communities.”