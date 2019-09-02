Company founded by Kaiser Chiefs' Ricky Wilson inks European deal for Scottish seaweed

Seaweed & Co, which sustainably sources seaweed from the Outer Hebrides, will see its products shipped across Europe after inking a major distribution deal with Univar Solutions.

The company’s PureSea range of natural seaweed ingredients is processed in a factory on the Isle of Lewis that employs 15 people and is expanding to meet increased demand.

PureSea products will now be sold to manufacturers and brands in countries including Denmark, France and Germany, with plans to expand further into Asia.

Seaweed & Co, which was co-founded by Kaiser Chiefs lead singer Ricky Wilson, currently exports to countries including Israel, South Korea, Australia, Canada and the US.

Co-founder and MD Craig Rose said: “Seaweed is undoubtedly the future. It ticks so many boxes for food, health and nutrition, and is absolutely on-trend.

"We have spent the past four years developing a supply chain and PureSea range of ingredients that can meet the rapidly rising demand on a large and global scale.

“Working with Univar Solutions is opening up a vast opportunity and network for my company, into Europe and beyond. As a partner they bring a huge amount of expertise, credibility and knowledge, which we are all extremely excited about.”

The company also sells directly to customers through its Weed & Wonderful range, which is headquartered in Lewis, and has supplied seaweed for PepsiCo’s "Off the Eaten Path" vegetable snacks and the M&S Food.