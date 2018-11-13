Workforce services firm Airswift lands in Aberdeen

Workforce services outfit Airswift has opened a new office in Aberdeen.

The firm said the operation would “strengthen its commitment to the North Sea”, support its continued growth and provide on-the-ground service to clients and contractors.

To oversee the office, the firm has appointed David Gibb as client service manager. The firm also said it had secured a contract with Repsol Sinopec.

Pete Denham, regional director at Airswift, Europe, said: “We are continuing to grow in Aberdeen and it is vital that our clients and contractors receive a personalised and responsive service.

“For example, we recently managed a medivac situation in the city which needed a local and immediate response. Our client was delighted with the response and expanded the scope of our contract further – making the decision to open a local office a very easy choice to make.”

“Following this, we have also secured a contract with Repsol Sinopec to provide payroll and recruitment services which validates the move even further.”

The Aberdeen base will be the latest addition to Airswift’s 60-plus offices worldwide.