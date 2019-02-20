Work ‘well underway’ at key Edinburgh business park

Work is said to be “well underway” on one of the largest single industrial speculative builds in Edinburgh in recent years.

Seven Hills Business Park in Sighthill, to the west of the city, will provide a total of 76,000 square feet of industrial and trade space, with completion due by the autumn.

Eleven units are being built at Seven Hills, which is already home to Napier University and Amazon.

Owned by Peveril Securities in a joint venture with Citivale, the business park spans some 5.5 acres and is being marketed by joint letting agents, Ryden, Burns & Shaw and Montagu Evans.

Neil McAllister, partner at Ryden, said: “With excellent transport connections, Seven Hills is well placed to take advantage of the severe shortage of high quality, new build industrial space throughout Scotland but particularly around Edinburgh.

“Collectively we are very supportive of Peveril’s decision to build speculatively, the market needs developments like Seven Hills to satisfy current and future demand.”