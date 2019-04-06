Women’s Enterprise Scotland chief addresses Fife event

Women’s Enterprise Scotland chief executive Carolyn Currie has been confirmed as the speaker at St Andrews Business Club’s annual meeting next month.

Due to be staged at the Fife town’s famous Old Course Hotel on 15 May, the AGM will see Currie discuss her extensive career at a senior level in financial services and her current work with Women’s Enterprise Scotland.

Currie is a founding member of the UK Women’s Enterprise Policy Group and has contributed policy papers to the World Economic Forum in Davos.

St Andrews Business Club began in 1950 and has attracted many prominent speakers from different walks of life, including Sir Menzies Campbell MP, Andy Irvine, Sir Tom Farmer and former Lord Advocate Lord Mulholland.