Women’s Enterprise bolsters ambassador scheme

Women’s Enterprise Scotland (Wes) has announced a major expansion of its ambassador programme, increasing its overall cohort by around 50 per cent.

The community interest company, which focuses on the contribution women’s enterprise makes to the Scottish economy, has unveiled an intake of 22 new ambassadors.

The scheme seeks to inspire, motivate, engage and connect with women-led start-up and growth businesses by providing a network of “accessible role models” leading businesses throughout Scotland.

The latest intake takes the Wes ambassador cohort to more than 60 female business-owners, representing a wide range of industries and sectors.

Newly appointed ambassadors include Jennifer Mackenzie of English language teaching course provider Tefl; Nathalie Agnew of PR agency Muckle Media; and Jennifer Robertson of communications firm Spey.

Carolyn Currie, chief executive officer at Women’s Enterprise Scotland, said: “We are delighted to be expanding our ambassador programme as it is these accessible, relatable role models who inspire other pioneering women to start and grow their own businesses.”

The announcement follows the group’s call last week for urgent action from industry leaders and the Scottish Government to address the barriers faced by female founders, as the Alison Rose Review of Female Entrepreneurship demonstrated the scale of the gender funding gap for entrepreneurs.