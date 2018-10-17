Whisky maker Tomatin cheers US sales success

Highland whisky brand Tomatin is officially the fastest growing top ten single malt whisky in the US, according to a new report.

The latest figures released by Impact Databank confirm that the distillery has increased its foothold in the US by 52 per cent following significant international growth.

Tomatin sold more than 35,000 cases of branded product stateside in 2017, amounting to some £2 million worth of sales. It proved particularly popular in New York, Texas and California.

Graham Nicolson, sales director, said: “There is growing demand for Tomatin stateside and, thanks to our fantastic partnership with Phillips Distilling Co we have been able to meet this demand and grow Tomatin’s US presence at a significant pace.”

He added: “2018 has been a year of intense acceleration for Tomatin, not just in the US, but in the UK too. We are delighted to celebrate this latest business milestone and look forward to further growing the brand in the US, and beyond, as we head into 2019.”

Sarah Dickson, International director at the Scotch Whisky Association, said: “The US continues to be the largest export market for Scotch whisky, accounting for over £921.7m in exports last year.

“Single malts are extremely popular in the US, with the country representing 26 per cent of overall value of single malt exports – and the equivalent of 23.7 million bottles shipped to the country in 2017.”

Tomatin is famous for its portfolio of soft and mellow whiskies, including a core range, a limited-edition range and a premium archive range.