West Lothian engineer secures five-figure grant

Rooflighting and ventilation firm Lareine Engineering is to create job opportunities in West Lothian after securing five-figure funding.

The Livingston firm, which currently has 75 staff, is poised to recruit six additional employees after landing an £85,000 grant from Business Gateway West Lothian.

Lareine, which designs, manufactures and installs rooflighting, as well as natural and smoke ventilation, also serves clients internationally through distribution agreements with European partners.

The company is understood to be the first Scottish firm of its kind to achieve accreditation under the SDI 19 certification scheme, which demonstrates experience in fire strategy verification.

Director Tom Bates said: “Ongoing support from West Lothian Council and Business Gateway has made an important contribution to our recent growth both in our team and sales throughout the UK, including a number of high-profile residential projects in London and the home counties, driven to a great extent by our close relationships with many leading contractors.

“We’re delighted to gain this certification and to be leading the way in smoke control compliance in Scotland and we are very proud of the active role we play in West Lothian’s business community.”