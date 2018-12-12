Video: The Scotsman life sciences conference 2018

Scotland’s life sciences community come together again in November to set a course for the industry to meet its ambitious turnover target of £8 billion by 2025.

The title of the event, Moving Forward Together: To 2025 and Beyond captured two key themes: momentum and collaboration.

Picture: TSPL

Currently, the most up-to-date figures for the life sciences sector in Scotland are from 2015 and show a turnover of £4.2bn, with around 700 life sciences organisations supporting 37,000 jobs. New statistics for 2016 are imminent and sector leaders hope they will show a clear pathway to the 2025 target.