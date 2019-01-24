Video series to boost apprenticeships

Developing the Young Workforce (DYW) West Highland has today launched a series of videos to promote apprenticeship programmes in the region.

The project, which aims to inspire young people to focus on the “earn while you learn” route into a career, features firsthand accounts of apprentices working in a variety of businesses across Lochaber, Skye and Wester Ross.

DYW forms part of the Scottish Government’s Youth Employment strategy, which aims to ensure young people in Scotland have the skills and confidence needed to transition between school and the workforce.

The short films, produced by Digital Studio, will be accessible online and can be shared with young people in school and further education to assist them when making informed choices about their future careers.

Programme director Lesley Benfield said: “Learning whilst earning has become an increasingly attractive alternative to full-time academic study and employers are reporting that taking on apprentices is resulting in growth and increased productivity in their business.

“We hope that the videos will encourage more businesses to harness the amazing fresh talent we have here in the West Highlands and realise the potential of using the Apprenticeship framework to upskill existing employees.”

The release comes ahead of Scottish Apprenticeship Week on 4 March. Visit the DYW website for more information.