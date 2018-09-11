Vegan cheesemaker aiming to grow production ‘significantly’ after move

An organic artisan vegan cheesemaker is eyeing expansion after moving to bigger premises in Port Glasgow.

Nutcrafter Creamery, set up by husband-and-wife team Francesco Accollo and Aimee Jackson, used to operate from a factory in Bridge of Weir, Renfrewshire, but has shifted operations to Kelburn Business Park where it employs four people.

The firm creates its products from plant-based substances, including fermented almonds, tapping into the increasing popularity of a vegan lifestyle.

And in its new location it joins existing tenants including global life sciences engineering firm Peak Scientific, The Start-Up Drinks Lab, The New Chocolate Company and most recent addition The Balmore Group Scotland.

The company, whose products are soya-free, dairy-free and gluten-free and contain no additives or preservatives, has developed a range including cashew fauxmage, vhalloumi, bhutter and aged cheeses, which are sold to vegan food distributors and outlets throughout the UK and directly by mail order to customers as far away as New Zealand.

The couple, who hail from Pittsburgh and Rome, moved to the west of Scotland with their two sons in 2013.

Accollo said: “Many vegetarians choose not to adopt a vegan lifestyle because they are devotees of cheese. Our products, which are entirely organic and plant-based, offer them the opportunity to continue to enjoy the taste of cheese but without its dairy element. Our products have a wide and fast-growing appeal and we want to build production significantly to meet that demand. Our new premises at Kelburn Business Park provides the opportunity to do so and we have been very impressed by the support and encouragement we have received from the team at Riverside Inverclyde with its focus on the food and drink sector.”

Riverside Inverclyde (Ri), the organisation delivering the economic redevelopment of Inverclyde, is behind the business park.

Ri chief executive Fiona Maguire said: “We are delighted that Nutcrafter Creamery has chosen to base its operations at Kelburn Business Park. Aimee and Francesco’s expertise, ambition and exciting vision add to the rich mix of companies at the park and we expect Inverclyde to be an excellent base for them to grow their business.”

She also said Ri “continues to successfully attract new companies to the area whilst helping the expansion of our existing business base”, adding: “Our recent investment fitting out Blocks C and D at Kelburn Business Park is paying dividends for our property company, which is vital for the overall regeneration and economic development of Inverclyde.

Kelburn Business Park has one remaining 15,000 square foot unit available, with Ri in talks with “a number of” interested parties.