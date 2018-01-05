Up to 350 Doosan Babcock engineering workers face redundancy

Hundreds of engineering workers in Scotland have been issued with redundancy notices.

Sources at Doosan Babcock said the firm was laying off staff on short-term contracts as projects at Grangemouth and the Levenseat waste management site in Lanarkshire draw to a close.

The GMB union last night warned up to 350 staff could be affected. It is understood Doosan Babcock’s 800 core staff is not affected by the redundancies.

Gary Smith, Scottish Secretary of the GMB union, said: “This is a devastating start to the year for the workers and their families. It is a hammer blow for a Scottish economy that is already struggling.

“The news is also hugely damaging to the economic credibility of the Scottish Government. The chickens are coming home to roost because of a failure of political vision and the absence of an industrial strategy for Scotland.”

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard called on the SNP to “support all those highly skilled people facing redundancy and work with the trades unions involved to avert these job cuts”.

