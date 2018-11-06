Twin land deals struck near to Edinburgh stadium

More flats and student housing could be coming to Edinburgh after twin deals were struck for sites opposite the city’s Meadowbank Stadium.

Scarlett Land and Development has acquired the two adjoining sites on London Road for private client Summix Capital.

The sites were under separate ownership with a combined area of about three-quarters of an acre. Summix is now reviewing options for student housing or residential planning consent on the combined sites.

The area is due for major regeneration with the imminent redevelopment of Meadowbank Stadium by City of Edinburgh Council.

Will Scarlett said: “Summix have been highly strategic in the acquisition of two adjoining sites in such a strongly emerging part of Edinburgh; their ability to move quickly and decisively has been a key factor in this positive outcome.”

In the 13 months since Scarlett Land and Development was formed, it has bought or sold 26 sites, with 12 deals in contract.