Towering achievement for Fife port

The Port of Rosyth in Fife has welcomed a new multi-million-pound mobile harbour crane as part of a major investment programme.

The 439-tonne Liebherr crane arrived on board the MV Meri and was rolled off the specialist vessel directly onto the quayside.

The crane operators at the port have been fully trained and the crane is now in operation.

Derek Knox, senior port manager, said: “This is a great start to the new year for the Port of Rosyth.

“The new Liebherr crane is supporting our growth plans for the port and will be used primarily for bulk handling for Cefetra who have chosen Rosyth as their Scottish argi-hub.”