Top team unveiled at Paisley-based JR Group

Renfrewshire-based construction firm JR Group has appointed three new directors to the board with the promoted colleagues gaining a shareholding in the business.

Andrew Dallas becomes projects director; John Murdoch has been appointed construction director and Craig Whyte becomes commercial director. The trio will join Gary McGregor and John Horne on the board from next Tuesday.

McGregor, who is the firm’s managing director, said: “We have ambitious growth plans and to fulfil them we need to be attracting the best talent. Andrew, John and Craig all have a very different skill set and we are delighted they have taken up our offer. Their experience will add depth to the board.”

Based in Paisley, the company currently employs some 170 staff. Founded in 1995 by John Horne and his wife, Anne-Marie, the JR Group started as a scaffolding business and is now one of the largest construction firms in the west of Scotland.