Top team boost for law firm Anderson Strathern

Legal firm Anderson Strathern has unveiled a partner appointment and a series of senior promotions and trainee retentions in the wake of an 8 per cent year-on-year revenue increase in the first half.

The firm, whose clients include Buccleuch Estates, the Scottish Government, Scotmid, Apex Hotels, Transport Scotland, the Scottish Prison Service, the Royal College of Nursing and Ineos, said Gillian Jamieson who joined the firm in 2016 becomes partner.

She has been key in growing Anderson Strathern’s commercial litigation Glasgow team, which has grown from one partner and one solicitor to two partners, four solicitors, three paralegals and a trainee in two years, which the firm said reflects the overall growth of its Glasgow operations.

Anderson Strathern works in the commercial, private client and public sectors with 52 partners and more than 230 employees across Edinburgh, Glasgow and East Lothian.