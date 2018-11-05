Top signing for law firm Aberdein Considine

One of Scotland’s top litigation lawyers has been appointed as head of dispute resolution at Aberdein Considine as the firm guns for further growth.

Euan McSherry – a solicitor advocate with rights of audience in both the Court of Session and the UK’s Supreme Court – has joined the firm as a partner, based within its Edinburgh operation.

He was previously a partner with DWF where he led the multi-national firm’s litigation team north of the Border. McSherry has been involved in some of Scotland’s most high profile litigation cases over the past two decades, including the provision of advice in complex cases involving SPFL football clubs.

Managing partner Jaqueline Law said his arrival was a watershed moment for the firm’s dispute resolution practice group.

“Euan is one of Scotland’s most highly rated litigation experts and we’re delighted he has agreed to join us to lead our national dispute resolution team,” she said.

“His knowledge and experience will be vital for our clients as we look to help them protect their businesses and support their growth ambitions.”