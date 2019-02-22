Ties between Scottish business and academia celebrated

A “smart” irrigation system aiming to revolutionise small-holder farming in developing countries is among the winners of fourth Scottish Knowledge Exchange Awards.

Organised by Interface, the programme recognises and celebrates ground-breaking and potentially life-changing innovations developed by businesses and academics.

Edinburgh-based Scene Connect and Heriot-Watt University’s school of energy and geoscience infrastructure were rewarded for creating a new system, called Water-Hand, for farmers in India to control the volumes of water given to crops through irrigation schedules, resulting in a 70 per cent reduction in water and energy usage, 30 per cent crop yield increase and 10 per cent labour decrease.

The system combines localised weather forecasting and electricity availability with a sophisticated modelling technique to calculate precise water needs for crops based on type, location and soil.

G-Hold, also based in Edinburgh, and the University of the West of Scotland’s Institute for Clinical Exercise & Health Science were recognised for product testing and proving the ergonomic benefits for a patented handhold system that reduces wrist strain when holding tablets and other mobile devices. The data generated has elevated the product’s positioning within the competitive tablet accessory industry, supported the patent process and helped gain new customers, including tech giants Microsoft and Apple.

Among the other winners was Professor David Lane of Heriot-Watt University, an international scientist, engineer, innovator and investor in robotics and artificial intelligence, who was crowned “knowledge exchange champion of the year”.

In his 35-year career, Lane has established Heriot-Watt’s ocean systems laboratory with an international reputation in marine robotics, publishing nearly 300 top-cited publications and co-ordinating a series of major projects.

He has led the development of the UK’s Robotics2020 strategy resulting in some £550 million of investment including founding the £100m Edinburgh Centre for Robotics – a joint venture between Heriot-Watt and the University of Edinburgh.

Ivan McKee, the Scottish minister for trade, investment and innovation, who presented the awards at a ceremony in Edinburgh, said: “It is hugely promising to see such forward thinking and successful partnerships between Scottish companies and academia.

“These partnerships will help to drive a thriving and dynamic innovation ecosystem that is essential for improved productivity, competitiveness and growth.

“I want to congratulate all of the winners for their collaborative efforts,” he added.