Tidy Life Project looks to grow with digital push

The Edinburgh-based entrepreneur behind a business specialising in decluttering, home organisation and minimalism coaching has seen a notable jump in bookings and income after focusing on her digital strategy.

Claire Birnie is the owner and head organiser of The Tidy Life Project, which launched in March. Dovetailing with an interest in decluttering popularised by the likes of Marie Kondo, she has seen strong demand from consumers who want to bring more order to their homes, also offering specialised services for people moving house, for example, and working with hoarding disorder cases. “A lot of people just can’t do this by themselves,” she explained.

Birnie made use of the Google Digital Garage in the Scottish capital, attending sessions on social media, digital marketing, and introduction to advertising, and since using its services has seen booking numbers increase by 50 per cent, and earnings by about 300 per cent.

And it helped her strategise, reminding her that a deliberate plan doesn’t have be the traditional, corporate, approach. “That doesn’t work for my brand, it doesn’t work for where I want my business to go.”

She is also looking to move into online coaching and digital sessions, and is seeking to boost headcount further down the line.