Thomas & Adamson to design cashmere retailer’s flagship store

Construction and property consultancy Thomas & Adamson has been appointed principal designer of the new flagship store for Johnstons of Elgin, due to open in Edinburgh next year.

The cashmere retailer’s newest UK store, to be fitted out by design and architect agency Four-by-Two, will occupy two floors of Multrees Walk, a prominent luxury retail address in the capital.

Consultants Thomas & Adamson will manage health and safety in the design phase of the project and advise Four-by-Two during the fit-out process.

Les Banks, partner in charge of UK construction safety services at Thomas & Adamson, said: “Multrees Walk is the home of luxury retail in Edinburgh. The addition of Johnstons of Elgin enriches the existing retailers and provides Edinburgh residents and visitors the opportunity to purchase beautiful cashmere and knitwear, expertly manufactured in Scotland.

“It’s a privilege to work alongside Four-By-Two to undertake the role of Principal Designer. We look forward to the opening of the new store early next year.”