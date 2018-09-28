Thomas & Adamson goes for growth with partner move

Construction consultancy Thomas & Adamson is looking to ramp up its project management and building surveying divisions after the relocation of one of its senior directors.

Zander Muego, who has moved to the UK operation to spearhead the growth plan, has successfully led the firm’s UAE business for almost ten years as director in charge.

His tenure saw him secure and manage a wide range of projects, including strategic advisory services for Abu Dhabi government agencies and delivering cost consultancy services on major mixed-use developments for some of the region’s top commercial developers.

Established in 1935, Thomas & Adamson has its UK offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow and London, as well as operations in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Kiev and the US.

Alastair Wallace, the firm’s senior partner, said: “Zander has been instrumental in the successful growth of our UAE business and we are delighted he is returning to the UK to support the expansion of our growing project management and building surveying divisions.

“He has proved to be a major asset to the business throughout his career with us, and his recent promotion to partner is not only well-deserved by him on a personal level, but also for the company. We are thrilled to have him back in the UK and look forward to building and enhancing our service.”