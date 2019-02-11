Virtual reality beckons for corporate team building

A Fife company is claiming a UK first with the introduction of virtual reality technology aimed exclusively at team building.

Dunfermline-based corporate event provider Team Challenge Company said Infinite Loop, which uses advanced gaming software, was set to “transform the way team building events are delivered”.

Unveiled in late 2018 by the world’s largest network of team building providers – Catalyst Global – the product is said to be the first of its kind designed specifically for team development purposes.

Team Challenge Company is a UK partner for Catalyst Global.

Infinite Loop uses VR headsets to create “a more contemporary delegate experience and enhance learning outcomes”, the firm said.

Gerard Crowley, co-director at Team Challenge Company, said: “Technology driven products have been available to the corporate events market for some time. But, there has never been a product of this sophistication available for team building.

“While traditional activities have always been very effective in producing desired outcomes, the responsibilities of modern teams are shifting. Created by team building professionals specifically for team development, the Infinite Loop has the potential to transform the way these events are delivered.”