Turing Fest unveils first key speakers

Turing Fest has unveiled its first group of key speakers ahead of the event’s return to Edinburgh with an “ambitious” new format.

The tech conference, which is to host more than 3,000 guests at Edinburgh International Conference Centre on 28 and 29 August, will include keynotes, panels, parties and fringe events.

High-profile speakers include Hana Abaza, director of marketing at e-commerce platform Shopify; Erin Platts, incoming head of Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Silicon Valley Bank; and Danae Shell, chief marketing officer at Edinburgh-based healthtech CareSourcer.

This year’s event will also feature Turing Founders, an invitation-only summit to connect start-ups with early-stage investors.

Chief executive Brian Corcoran said: “Attendees can expect a diverse mixture of specialist tactical insight, strategic wisdom, and ‘war stories’ from tech veterans, all designed to help our community get better at what they do – building great technology and great tech companies.”