Top Microsoft man to address Edinburgh tech event

A senior Microsoft official has been announced as one of the keynote speakers at Engage Invest Exploit (EIE), a major technology investor event that takes place next month in Edinburgh.

Nagraj Kashyap (pictured above), who is corporate vice president and global head of the US software giant’s venture fund, M12, is due to address delegates on 24 April at the event, which is organised by Informatics Ventures, the technology entrepreneur support programme.

Now in its 12th year, EIE has acted as a springboard for more than 350 companies which have benefited from an investor-ready programme and have gone on to raise in excess of £650 million. This year’s gathering is expected to attract 1,000 delegates.

Kashyap, who has more than 20 years of experience in venture capital, business development, software engineering, and management, said: “Speaking at events like EIE helps to show companies how corporate venture capital can be a source of funding to support them on their journey.

“There will be 50 ambitious companies pitching on the day and the advice I give to founders is to be clear on the business problem you are solving and the team you have put together to achieve it.

“Edinburgh has an eco-system that supports and develops talent and EIE is a great platform for founders, academics, business leaders and investors to exchange their experiences, challenges and victories.”

He will be joined at the event by computer scientist Sue Black and Scottish tech scene veteran Seonaidh MacDonald.