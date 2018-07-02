Ticketing tech firm in deal with arena giant

An Edinburgh tech venture whose software enables people to book as a group but pay individually has extended its reach with its first arena deal.

Make it Social, which was established in 2013 and employs nine staff, is partnering with The Ticket Factory – one of the UK’s top ticket agents and official box office of the NEC Group Arenas – to give customers the opportunity to use its software. The agreement is a first for UK arenas.

Those attending selected events at Arena Birmingham and the Genting Arena will be able to benefit from the capital firm’s technology.

Eddie Robb, the firm’s founder and chief executive, said: “This announcement marks another major milestone for us. It’s amazing to be working with such a big player and to see our software encouraging an increasing number of friends and families to get together in real life.”

Director of ticketing for The Ticket Factory, Richard Howle, added: “More than a third of our group arena bookings are for three or more people.”