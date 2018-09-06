Ticket tech outfit takes to slopes with ski partnership

An Edinburgh tech venture whose software enables people to book as a group but pay individually has signed a deal with UK ski specialist Skiworld.

Make it Social, which was established in 2013, said the agreement meant that those booking a ski holiday through Skiworld would be able to take advantage of the firm’s unique ticketing technology. Figures show that the ease of booking increases the average group size by six people.

The deal follows partnerships between the capital firm and Ambassador Theatre Group, Ticketmaster and, most recently, The Ticket Factory.

Diane Palumbo, Skiworld’s director of sales and marketing said: “We are always looking for ways to make things smoother and simpler for customers.”

Make it Social founder Eddie Robb added: “I am passionate about snowsports so am particularly excited to be opening this up to the skiing community via Skiworld.”