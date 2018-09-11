Techcomp invests in West Lothian operations

Techcomp Europe has expanded its operations in West Lothian with the acquisition of three additional buildings.

The group, which comprises a number of businesses including photonics technology specialist Edinburgh Instruments, said it had purchased three buildings providing some 30,000 square feet of assembly production, laboratory and office accommodation.

A further 10,000 sq ft has been leased nearby to house machining, fabrication and warehousing.

Since 2013, Techcomp has increased the number of businesses based in Livingston from one to four and the staff from 50 to 130. Companies located in the West Lothian town also include Scion Instruments and Edinburgh Sensors.

Chris O’Connor, Techcomp Europe group chief executive, said: “Techcomp has established European operations in France, Switzerland, Romania and the Netherlands and, despite Brexit, we continue to believe in the UK workforce and investment potential.

“Livingston has provided us with the specialist engineering and scientific skills we need – many of our staff have joined us from other European countries and happily settled in Scotland.

“Acquiring these high quality buildings allows us to invest in bespoke laboratory and testing facilities and utilities critical to the expansion of our molecular spectroscopy and chromatography businesses.”