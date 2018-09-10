Tech players join forces to address Stem diversity

A groundbreaking survey into gender balance in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) sector has been launched by some of the most prominent players on Scotland’s tech scene.

HR consultancy Purpose HR, training management software specialist Administrate, corporate payment fintech Modulr and Girl Geek Scotland have come together with the aim of addressing what factors both attract and resist women applying for jobs in Stem industries.

Recent research has suggested that less than a quarter of the people employed in Stem across the UK are women.

Lisa Thomson, founder of Purpose HR, said: “We know employers want to hire more women, but there are also clearly known and unknown barriers that are making this a significant challenge.

“With the survey, we are seeking to gain a better understanding of what qualified female Stem candidates want from small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) employers, what attracts them and, crucially, what gets in the way.”

John Peebles, Administrate’s chief executive, said: “Diverse organisations perform better and are more sustainable long term.

“At Administrate, we’re proud of how we’ve built a diverse, global team, but recognise we still have a lot more work to do, particularly with regards to gender diversity.

“We’re hopeful that initiatives like this survey will build awareness of this problem and provide us insight into how to solve it.”