Tech Nation signs up Scottish fintech duo

Two Edinburgh businesses have today been revealed as among the top 20 early-stage UK fintech companies to watch, chosen to join a “landmark” Treasury-backed programme.

The duo comprises Float, which provides cash-flow forecasts to businesses to give them a “real” picture of where they are going in the short to medium term, and Sustainably, which rounds up customers’ cashless transactions and donates their spare change to charity automatically every time they shop.

The Tech Nation Fintech programme, which culminates in a trip to the US to help companies establish a network of potential investors and partners, is being delivered as part of HM Treasury’s fintech strategy.

The cohort will get the chance to work with and learn from top fintech entrepreneurs in the UK on key topics such as scaling challenges, partnerships with incumbents, regulations and global expansion.

Float chief executive Colin Hewitt said: “There is always so much value to be had from peer learning, and building relationships with other founders that will last.

“Adding into that the mentorship, and experience from industry leaders, made the programme difficult to resist.”

Louise Smith, fintech envoy for Scotland and head of design in personal and business banking at Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “Fast-growing fintech start-ups like Float and Sustainably will make sure that Edinburgh continues to be a thriving financial centre for decades to come.”