Tech giant Motorola buys owner of Edinburgh’s Edesix

Technology giant Motorola has acquired the US-based data and image analytics company that last year swallowed Edesix, the Edinburgh-based developer of body-worn cameras.

The Motorola Solutions business has acquired VaaS International Holdings for $445 million (£349m) in a cash and equity deal. VaaS owns Vigilant Solutions, which acquired Edesix in October for an undisclosed sum.

Edesix’s customers include ScotRail and Police Scotland. The transaction added body worn camera images via hardware and software and in-car camera technology to Vigilant’s existing offering of automated number plate recognition, facial recognition, ballistics analysis and gun crime mapping hardware and software.

Commenting on the takeover of VaaS by Motorola Solutions, Edesix managing director, Richie McBride, said: “We’re exceptionally pleased to be part of a world-class company like Motorola, and are excited about the opportunities this will bring for Edesix.

“I believe that this acquisition will present growth and expansion for us as a business, and will strengthen our wearable security solutions globally.”

Greg Brown, chairman and chief executive of Motorola Solutions, said: “Automated licence plate recognition is an increasingly powerful tool for law enforcement.

“With this acquisition, VaaS will expand our command centre software portfolio with the largest shareable database of vehicle location information that can help shorten response times and improve the speed and accuracy of investigations.”

Shawn Smith, president of Vigilant Solutions, added: “This acquisition enables us to continue to serve our existing customers and expand our footprint globally, while at the same time supporting a company with a commitment to innovation and growth.”