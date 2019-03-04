Tech diversity event to take over Everyman Cinema

Scotland Women in Technology (SWiT) is to host an event in Glasgow to celebrate and promote diversity in the business world.

SWiT will bring the Everywoman in Tech Forum: The Power of Diversity event to a Scottish audience by live streaming the proceedings from London on 6 March, ahead of International Women’s Day two days later.

The event will be hosted at the Everyman Cinema on Buchanan Street, which will be rebranded as Everywoman Cinema for the day.

Attended by more than 400 women and streamed live to venues in Ireland, Poland, India and across the UK, the forum aims to empower women working the tech sector.

Agenda topics will include blockchain, data science, leadership and inclusive innovation.

Elaine McKechnie, vice-chair of SWiT, said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to partner with Everywoman Forum and Everyman Cinema to bring this exciting event to a Scottish audience in honour of International Women’s Day.”

Events related to International Women’s Day aim to show that gender balance is essential for economies and communities to thrive.