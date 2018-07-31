Tech awards to raise profile of females in industry

A calling notice has been issued for nominations ahead of the only national awards recognising women in the tech industry.

The Scotland Women in Technology accolades, which are in their second year, celebrate women at all levels of their careers in technology as well as educators supporting the next generation of technologists.

With just 18 per cent of women employed in the technology industries in Scotland, and only 16 per cent of computing undergraduate students being women, the awards’ backers see them as providing a “much needed platform to champion women as role models” and inspire more girls to pursue a career in technology.

The awards are run in partnership with internet giant Amazon, which is the headline sponsor, building on its sponsorship of the inaugural event in 2017.

Last year’s awards saw more than 100 nominations and some 300 influential guests, including Scottish Government ministers, attend and celebrate the talent in Scotland. This year both the number of nominations and attendees are expected to increase considerably, organisers said.

Nominating categories include Gender Aware Recruiter of the Year, Rising Star, Technologist of the Year, Employer of the Year and Primary School Teacher of the Year. Nominations close on the 24 August and winners will be celebrated at an awards night in Glasgow on the 24 October.

Lynsey Campbell, chair of Scotland Women in Technology, said: “Last year was the inaugural Scotland Women in Technology awards and we were overwhelmed with the number of nominations received and the talent across Scotland’s tech sector.

“This year the awards will be even bigger and better, with new categories which recognise the contribution of people across the education and workplace pipeline who support girls to pursue technology careers and support women to succeed in them.”

Graeme Smith, managing director of Amazon’s Edinburgh development centre, said: “The Scotland Women in Technology Awards celebrate the very best of Scottish talent.

“The awards not only shine a light on the great work being achieved by women of all levels but also help inspire the next generation of women to pursue a career in the industry. As such, I would encourage any employers working in Scotland’s technology sector to take the opportunity of recognising talented women who are making a difference and shaping the future of their business.”