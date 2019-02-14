Tech awards confirm BookingGo chief as judge ahead of entry deadline

The Northern Tech Awards, which aims to recognise and celebrate the fastest growing tech companies in Scotland and northern England, has confirmed the latest addition to its judging panel ahead of applications for the event closing next week.

The annual awards programme, hosted by investment banking firm GP Bullhound, is seeking “the biggest tech success stories” for its Northern Tech 100 League Table.

Companies featured will be ranked by revenue growth over the last three years, with the top 100 invited to receive an award at an invitation-only ceremony on 28 March at Manchester’s Albert Hall. The deadline for applications will be Friday 22 February.

GP Bullhound also shared the news that Ian Brown, chief executive of BookingGo, the ground transport division of holiday search engine Booking.com, is to join the award judging panel.

Other confirmed judges include David Rowan, founding editor of Wired; Jacqueline de Rojas, president of TechUK; and serial entrepreneur Sherry Coutu.

Scottish tech companies have previously enjoyed some success at the awards, with winners including Edinburgh-based unicorn Skyscanner, which took home the Overall Judges’ Award in 2016.

Meanwhile fellow capital-based firm TVSquared ranked second in the awards’ Top 100 in 2017.

Brown said: “I am really excited to be involved in the Northern Tech Awards, which are invaluable in their efforts to promote and celebrate Northern Tech.

“The Northern Powerhouse is alive and kicking, and the NTAs are testament to that – with hugely successful companies taking their first breath in the North of England and Scotland.”

David Moss, co-founder of software firm Blue Prism, which was listed as one of the 50 fastest growing companies in 2015, added: “Edinburgh and Scotland as a whole, has an enormous wealth of talent, both in terms of business skills and technical skills. Scotland has really strong peer networks that offer advice and guidance to help small but ambitious tech companies grow. This deserves to be recognised and celebrated – something the NTAs does with huge passion.”