Tag Digital looks to click stateside

Tag Digital, the Glasgow-based online advertising agency, has the US in its sights after securing new business worth several million pounds.

The firm, which was co-founded in 2011 by husband-and-wife team Craig and Laura Davidson, said its “ambitious export strategy” had resulted in blue chip organisations across the globe signing-up to £8 million in long-term deals for its services.

Tag, which has operations in London and Dubai, has identified the US as one of several major growth areas for the business. It now plans to open a stateside office in early 2019 to facilitate recent growth in North American clients.

Laura Davidson said: “To grow our business, we need to look beyond the UK. While we have targeted areas for growth, much of this international expansion has been driven by referrals – and we wouldn’t get these referrals if our team wasn’t delivering for clients at such a high level.

“We see huge potential in a number of countries; Germany, Australia, Japan, the US and China in particular.

“By specialising in the event sector, being willing to travel and by making sure the right team, technology and processes are in place, it doesn’t really matter where our clients are.”