Speedy growth for card reader company iZettle

An Edinburgh-based payments company that was taken over last year by a Swedish fintech giant has rebranded its offering and launched in a host of global markets with plans to increase headcount.

Intelligentpos was acquired in August 2016 by iZettle, taking on the latter’s name in early 2017 and changing its product name to iZettle Pro in October.

The electronic point-of-sale app is now present in several overseas markets following success in the UK, including Germany, Sweden, Finland, the Netherlands, Norway, Denmark, Spain and Mexico.

Robin Knox, MD at iZettle Edinburgh, said: “Since we were acquired by iZettle last autumn we’ve been going great guns. Joining the company gave us the resources needed to export our product internationally.

“Within months of being acquired we kick-started a roll out programme and launched in nine countries in very quick succession. We haven’t seen any other Scottish start-up export internationally at such a fast rate.”

The product provides sales reporting tools and is used by the hospitality industry, with customers including restaurants, cafes and pubs. Users include Scottish Gin 71, Edinburgh Beer Factory, Underbelly’s Edinburgh Christmas Festival and The Elephant House.

The iZettle Scotland team has grown by 30 since autumn last year, bringing the total headcount to 70 in Scotland and more than 100 across the UK. This year iZettle opened offices in Edinburgh’s Westport, its biggest UK base and able to accommodate up to 120 staff.

Knox added: “We’re looking to fill all types of roles and hope to add another ten people to the team in the new year.”