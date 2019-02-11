Software firm Aeon promises oil and gas revolution

A Scottish geologist has developed a cloud computing-based system that aims to reduce costs and increase productivity within the oil and gas industry.

Jamie Birse-Steward, the founder of Edinburgh-based Aeon Geoscience Systems, has been working on his data analytics software since 2016 thanks to ongoing support from Business Gateway Edinburgh, which helped him to secure an innovation support grant.

The software collates and links different data types, automatically, within a single platform, bringing together everything from drilling data and maps to images and documents, which previously required a variety of software and significant time to source and review.

Birse-Steward, who graduated from Aberdeen University with a Bachelor of Science (BSc), focused in geology, said: “Our software package is designed to make it easier for industry personnel to find data, in one place, resulting in a reduction of cost for companies in the oil and gas sector who currently use outdated systems and time is wasted sourcing information in various different places.

“The feedback we’ve had has been absolutely incredible, which is testament to the ongoing support from Business Gateway Edinburgh who have really helped us at each stage of the development process.

“Also, having the chance to take part in the GTI [Gateway to Investment] programme was invaluable as it gave us the opportunity to explore our business model.”