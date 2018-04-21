Software company MindGenius on track for £10m turnover

MindGenius, the East Kilbride-based software company, is on track to turn over £10 million as it pushes the button on the latest version of its project management system.

The firm has seen its business productivity tools adopted by thousands of businesses and organisations around the world and is looking to grab further market share by adding a series of new features and functionality.

Chief executive Ashley Marron said: “MindGenius has always been a product that combines mind-mapping and project management functionality. There’s an untapped market of users who use it for managing businesses and products but who don’t see themselves as mind-mappers.”

Marron helped to spin-out MindGenius from Gael, which was sold to industry heavyweight Ideagen for more than £20m in 2015. MindGenius aims to hit £10m in revenues within five years.