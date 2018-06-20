SnapDragon named top global ‘disruptor’

SnapDragon, the Edinburgh-based legal tech company, has been named as one of the world’s most disruptive businesses.

The firm, which recently pushed the button on an automated brand monitoring platform that it hopes will help fight online criminal gangs of counterfeiters and copycats, has been listed on Disrupt 100.

Run by Tällt Ventures, the list tracks the companies with the most potential to influence, change or create new global markets. Each Disrupt 100 venture was sourced from hundreds of thousands of start-ups and corporate ventures. These were then judged by senior figures from global brands including Google, Uber and Virgin StartUp.

Rachel Jones, founder and chief executive of SnapDragon, said: “It’s been a really exciting year for SnapDragon, especially with the launch of Swoop, our new DIY IP protection software for brands, the first of its kind to market.

“We have worked extremely hard to provide a robust service to empower any company, large or small, to protect itself from criminal counterfeiters and prevent counterfeit sales of its products online.

“To receive this recognition is a tremendous honour, especially amongst such strong competition.”

Jones became the victim of a highly sophisticated online counterfeiting scam, when her award-winning baby product, Totseat, was copied and sold online by fraudsters. Having established SnapDragon, the firm now works with a portfolio of clients in the UK and US including Harris Tweed, Morphsuits and Glencairn.